Iran's opponents wage hybrid war against Iranian state and society — president

TUNIS, January 14. /TASS/. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has warned that a hybrid war is currently being waged against the country, targeting both the state and society. Speaking during a cabinet meeting, he stated, "Iran's opponents are seeking to harm the country." As quoted by Al Hadath TV, Pezeshkian emphasized the seriousness of the threat, noting, "A hybrid war is being waged against the state and society."

The president underscored the importance of restoring public trust and satisfaction as a crucial strategy for alleviating the pressures Iran faces. He highlighted that, amidst ongoing internal and external challenges, authorities should prioritize minimizing issues related to essential services and daily life.

The unrest in Iran, which began on December 29, was triggered by a sharp decline in the Iranian rial and quickly spread to major cities nationwide. Authorities reported the deaths of approximately 40 law enforcement officers in the protests. Since January 8, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has indicated that armed terrorists have infiltrated the demonstrations. The Iranian government has accused Israel and the United States of orchestrating the unrest, with US President Donald Trump previously warning that he was seriously considering the use of force against Iran.