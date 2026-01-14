Venezuela, US tariff threats on Russia's partners, Macron's policy: Lavrov's comments

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The US operation in Venezuela makes clear that Washington doesn't respect the system of international relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said. The use of unscrupulous and discriminatory sanctions methods only speaks to Washington's deteriorating position globally.

Russia sees that the United States is trying to keep Ukraine out of NATO, and appreciates that. Moscow also signals its openness to contacts with American representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

TASS has compiled the key statements of the head of Russian diplomacy.

On Russia's contacts with the United States

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meetings with American emissaries Witkoff and Kushner were "serious, specific, aimed at understanding the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis and agreeing on ways to overcome these root causes."

Moscow is open to contacts with Witkoff and Kushner, "I am sure that if they show such interest, this interest will be reciprocated."

Russia would like to hear what impressions US representatives came away with from the meeting with the "coalition of the willing" from Europe: "So if our American colleagues are interested in briefing us about their impressions, then, of course, we’d be interested to hear it."

Washington wants to stop attempts to "draw Ukraine into NATO," and Moscow has taken note of that.

On Washington's actions

Washington has violated the system of international relations that it helped create decades ago: "It is clear to everyone that this is a gross violation of international law."

United States flushes globalization system down the drain.

The US's rejection of its own principles of globalization "makes our American colleagues look unreliable."

America’s idea to institute 500% duties on any countries that do business with Russia is laughable, so Moscow needs to stay focused on implementing agreements in place with partners.

Washington's unscrupulous methods of foreign trade policy suggest that "the competitive position of the United States is gradually deteriorating."

The illegality of the US attack on Venezuela

Moscow is "committed to the agreements that have been reached" with Caracas.

The US operation in Venezuela is illegal, an assessment that is "shared by the vast majority of the world's nations."

Russia is "watching with great interest, concern and sympathy" how the current Venezuelan leadership defends the interests of the country.

Venezuela is ready for a dialogue with the United States if "such a dialogue is rooted in the principles of equality, mutual respect and rejection of unilateral methods of dictate either in politics, or even more so methods of force."

It’s difficult to predict what’s going to happen with Venezuela, now the country's leadership is "defending its national sovereignty and its place in international relations" as an equal and independent state.

On the US threats to Iran

No third party can change the nature of relations between Russia and Iran, as it "meets the interests of two states, two peoples."

On the Ukrainian settlement

Putin has repeatedly confirmed that Russia is open to negotiations on Ukraine if they are of a "serious nature."

The Europeans' proposals for a ceasefire before a settlement are aimed at buying time for Kiev and preserving the regime there: "This is about bargaining for extra time again to prop up the Kiev regime, to preserve its essence."

French President Emmanuel Macron is playing to the crowd in talking about his intention to contact Putin and "offer something": "This is playing to the gallery, microphone diplomacy, megaphone diplomacy, which has never led to anything good."

The collective West is preparing for war with Russia, "they openly talk about it."

Namibia supports the idea that the Ukrainian crisis can only be resolved by eliminating the root causes: "The Ukrainian crisis - and here again, my Namibian friends and I see the situation in the same way - can only be resolved by eliminating the root causes that led to the current situation."

On contacts with Namibia

Lavrov "gladly accepted this invitation" of the Minister of International Relations and Trade of Namibia Selma Ashipala-Musavya to visit the African country.

Preparation of the third Russia-Africa summit is important, and the event is set to take place in 2026.

Russia and Namibia have "firmly agreed" to resume regular foreign policy consultations.

Russia and Namibia see prospects for cooperation in the exploration and production of uranium: "Among the promising areas of our cooperation in the material sphere are exploration, production and processing of mineral resources, including uranium, energy, agriculture, and fishing."

Reform of the UN Security Council is long overdue, and Russia supports Africa's demand for an increased presence of the continent in this body: "We consistently support Africa's just demands for an increased presence in the Security Council."

The situation in the Sahara-Sahel region is complicated because of the desire of "extra-regional forces to promote their interests" and attempts by terrorists to revive activity on the African continent.