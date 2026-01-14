Only US can force Russia, China to leave areas near Greenland — Trump

WASHINGTON, January 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump stated that only the United States can force Russian and Chinese military personnel to leave the waters adjacent to Greenland in the Arctic, where they are allegedly present.

"NATO: tell Denmark to get them out of here, now! Two dogsleds won’t do it! Only the USA can," he wrote on the Truth Social network.

He attached a link to an article by the news portal Just the News to his message, which reported that Danish military intelligence had claimed Russia and China might have plans to enhance their military presence in the waters near Greenland and in the Arctic.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that Greenland should join the US. During his first presidential term, he proposed buying the island, and in March 2025 he expressed confidence that it could be annexed. In early 2026, Trump said Greenland was not adequately protected and claimed that Russia or China could "take" the island if the US did not act.

Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed a defense treaty in addition to their NATO commitments. Under the treaty, the US undertook to defend the island from potential aggression.