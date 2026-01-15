UK intelligence officer working undercover at embassy expelled from Russia

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has identified an undeclared UK intelligence officer working undercover at the British Embassy in Moscow. He has been stripped of his accreditation and must leave Russia within two weeks, the FSB press office reported.

"During counterintelligence work, the Federal Security Service identified an undeclared UK intelligence officer, Gareth Samuel Davies, born on August 8, 1980, who was sent to Russia under the cover of the position of second secretary of the administrative and economic department of the UK embassy in Moscow," the statement said.

"Based on this information, the Russian Foreign Ministry, in cooperation with the relevant agencies, has decided to revoke Gareth Samuel Davies' accreditation. The UK citizen has been ordered to leave Russia within two weeks," the FSB said.

The Federal Security Service will continue to counter the activities of foreign special services by all available means, the statement emphasized.