Russia considers dialogue with US on Ukraine necessary — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russia believes it is essential to continue dialogue with the United States on Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked whether US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and entrepreneur Jared Kushner are indeed expected to travel to Russia again soon.

It is also important for Moscow to outline its own views on the settlement discussions, he added.

"We consider continued dialogue necessary, relevant, and important. There have been many conversations between Americans and both Ukrainians and Europeans. It is important that the Russian side also express its views on the ongoing discussions," Peskov told a briefing.