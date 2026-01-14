US puts $700 billion price tag on Greenland — NBC

NEW YORK, January 14. /TASS/. If US President Donald Trump goes the route of trying to buy Greenland, America might be ready to offer somewhere in the neighborhood of $700 billion for the island, NBC reported.

Citing its sources familiar with the planning in the administration of the American leader, the TV channel said that scientific experts and former American officials were involved in assessing the monetary value of Greenland. They said the purchase is necessary to create a strategic buffer in the Arctic against America's main opponents.

Trump has repeatedly stated the need for Greenland to join the United States. Even during his first term as head of state, he offered to buy Greenland, and in March 2025 he expressed confidence that it could be annexed. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller had previously questioned Denmark's right to control the island and said it should become part of the United States. Later, Trump said that Greenland's defense consists of "two dogsleds." He said Russia or China could allegedly "take" the island if the United States did not do so.

Greenland is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen, in addition to allied commitments to NATO, signed the Greenland Defense Treaty, under which the United States has committed itself to defending the island from possible aggression.