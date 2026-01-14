Orban says $800 bln Ukraine aid won’t grow on trees, Europeans to foot bill

BUDAPEST, January 14. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban emphasized that money does not grow on trees, and the $800 billion Ukraine is requesting from the European Union will have to be covered by the budgets of European countries.

"Unfortunately, money doesn't grow on trees, including $800 billion. This is the sum Ukrainians are demanding from Europeans over the next 10 years. For Hungary, this would mean a financial burden of over $9 billion. And where, according to Brussels, is this money supposed to come from?" the head of government wrote on his social media page X, commenting on a report by the Hungarian Ministry for EU Affairs on the consequences of financing Ukraine.

He confirmed that Hungary will not fund Ukraine and, in doing so, support EU leaders’ aim to continue the conflict there. "We say 'no' to Brussels's military plans," Orban declared, urging everyone to review the conclusions of the report prepared under Minister for EU Affairs Janos Boka.

Report on Ukraine financing

The document released by the Hungarian government notes that since February 2022, the European Union has provided Ukraine with financial, military, and economic assistance totaling €193.3 billion. Part of this sum came from revenue generated by the use of frozen Russian assets in the West. "For comparison: from 2004 to 2024, Hungary received net assistance from the EU amounting to €73 billion," the report added.

It also noted that in December 2025, the European Council decided to allocate €90 billion to Ukraine in 2026-2027 from a common loan of European countries. Kiev will never repay this money. Nevertheless, "the European Commission’s long-term plans go even further," the document stated. According to expert calculations, Ukraine could receive over €360 billion from the next seven-year EU budget.

In addition, Kiev expects to receive $800 billion from the European Union for reconstruction over the next 10 years, excluding military spending. If Hungary participates, it would have to cover 1.16% of this sum, or $9.29 billion, the report stressed.

"The Hungarian position is clear: the government opposes unlimited financing of Ukraine and providing military support, does not agree with further strengthening of sanctions, and refuses to allocate funds for prolonging military operations at the expense of the Hungarian people," the Ministry for EU Affairs stated.

According to Ukrainian authorities’ plans, a $800 billion "global package" for the country’s recovery over 10 years is part of their so-called peace plan. The proposal was discussed on December 24 during US talks and later in consultations with Western European leaders. Hungary considers the initiative unrealistic, arguing that Ukraine will not repay the funds and that future generations of Europeans would bear the burden for years.