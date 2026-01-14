Russian stock indices growing on Wednesday — market data

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Wednesday with upward dynamics, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index gained 0.21% to 2,702.69 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index added 0.57% to 1,083.61 points. The yuan dropped by nine kopecks over the day to 11.19 rubles.

"The Russian stock market started Wednesday trading poorly but the buyers brought the MOEX Russia Index to the green in the middle of the day; the struggle for levels above 2,700 points continued. The cause for the benchmark’s full turn were the reports that a US delegation headed by Steve Witkoff, the Special Envoy of the US leader, plans to visit Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

Growth leaders on the Russian stock market were stocks of Seligdar (+4.04%), Magnirt (+3.67%), and preferred stocks of Mechel (+3.09%), Magomed Magomedov from Finam said. Stocks of Whoosh Holding took the lead in the decline (down 1.68%), he added.

The MOEX Russia Index can be within the range of 2,675-2,775 points tomorrow, BCS Investment World expects. Freedom Finance Global believes the index will be within 2,700-2,800 points.