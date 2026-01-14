Russia wants peace, not confrontation in Arctic — ambassador to Denmark

STOCKHOLM, January 14. /TASS/. Russia wants stability in the Arctic, not conflict, and certainly has no designs to attack neighboring countries or seize their territory, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin said in a statement for the TV2 channel.

"Russia does not harbor aggressive plans against its Arctic neighbors, does not threaten them with military action, and does not seek to seize their territory. To successfully develop its Arctic potential, Russia is interested in stability and good relations between states in the Arctic," the ambassador said commenting on the developments around Greenland.

He stressed that disagreements between Arctic countries should be resolved at the negotiating table.

"Contradictions and disagreements between Arctic states must be resolved in accordance with international law and through negotiations. Escalation in the Arctic must be avoided. Broad international cooperation in the Arctic must be restored, as it can ensure security more reliably and affordably than NATO countries' relentless pursuit of militarization in the region," the ambassador said.

Greenland is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Agreement in addition to their NATO alliance obligations. Under the treaty, the US undertook to defend the island against possible aggression.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to make Greenland an American territory. During his first term, he proposed buying Greenland, and in March 2025, he expressed confidence that it could be annexed. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller previously questioned Denmark’s control over the island and stated that it should become part of the US.

Earlier, the Greenlandic government and the Danish Defense Ministry announced their decision to continue step up exercises of the Danish armed forces in Greenland in close cooperation with NATO allies.