Iran miscalculated thinking that Gulf countries will not respond — top Saudi diplomat

CAIRO, March 19. /TASS/. The government of Iran has made a mistake by assuming that the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf are unable to respond to its attacks, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said.

"If Iran expected that its aggression will be left unanswered by Arab countries of the Persian Gulf, it made a mistake. Saudi Arabia and other countries of the region have the required military capabilities to do so, and we will use them if necessary," the minister said following a meeting of 12 top Arab and Islamic diplomats in Riyadh, aired by Al Hadath.

The top Saudi diplomat said that "the remaining trust in Iran has been totally undermined," adding that Tehran, in his opinion, "does not believe in dialogue with its neighbors."