All levels of government working on resolving gasoline sales restrictions issues — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. All levels of government are working on resolving the issue related to restrictions on gasoline sales in Crimea, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"The current problems are subject to resolution. These are issues that are on the agenda, high on the agenda. All levels of government are working on resolving the problem," Peskov said.

Earlier, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev reported a temporary suspension of sales of AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline grades at chain-operated gas stations. Sales of these gasoline grades resumed on the morning of May 30.

On the same day, Crimean head Sergey Aksyonov said the fuel situation in Crimea could normalize within 30 days. According to him, starting May 31, sales of AI-92 gasoline will be limited to no more than 20 liters per person per day. Sales of AI-95 gasoline will be prioritized for public utility and social transport, while coupon-based sales will continue without volume restrictions. At the same time, gas stations operated by Atan and TES will sell this gasoline grade only via coupons.