Ukrainian drone breaks through wall tens of centimeters thick at Zaporozhye nuke

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The explosive power of a Ukrainian drone was sufficient to penetrate the wall of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant engine room, which is 50 cm thick, Director Yuri Chernichuk told Vesti.

On May 30, a Ukrainian fiber-optic drone struck the engine room of power unit No. 6 of the plant. The damage was recorded by a group of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The attack site is located a few meters from the reactor.

"The explosive force was enough to penetrate the wall of the machine room, which is several tens of centimeters thick. The slab is concrete," Chernichuk said.