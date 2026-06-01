Lavrov commends Russia-China relations as stabilizing force in global affairs

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and China have been a main stabilizing force in global affairs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an address to participants in the 11th International Conference Russia and China: Cooperation in a New Era, being hosted jointly by the Russian International Affairs Council and the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

"Today, the foreign policy relationship between Russia and China, underpinned by common interests and similarity of approaches to global issues, acts as a key stabilizing force in global affairs," according to the message read out by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko.

Moscow and Beijing efficiently cooperate at multilateral venues, primarily the United Nations and its Security Council, as well as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), BRICS, G20 and ASEAN, Russia’s top diplomat stressed. "Together with their allies, Russia and China contribute to building a fairer, multipolar world order and do a lot for the establishing of a space of equal and indivisible security and cooperation in Eurasia," Lavrov emphasized.