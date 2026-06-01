Russia to open embassies in Comoros, Gambia, Liberia, Togo — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russia will open embassies in the Comoros, Gambia, Liberia, and Togo, Anatoly Bashkin, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of African States to the South, told TASS.

"First of all, we have already opened many of them. We have plans for the practical implementation of the Comoros embassy. The embassy in Gambia is being established, and we are working on Liberia," he said.

The diplomat clarified that all decisions have been made on Gambia and that an ambassador has been appointed. "In the Comoros, the ambassador has almost been appointed. Naturally, logistical preparations are underway. We are looking for premises and recruiting staff. The situation is roughly the same with Togo," Bashkin added.