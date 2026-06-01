Ukrainian strike on ZNPP turbine hall could have disabled power unit — official

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s strike on the turbine hall of Power Unit No. 6 at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) could have rendered the entire power unit inoperable, ZNPP Director Yury Chernichuk told the Vesti news TV program.

On May 30, a Ukrainian fiber-optic drone struck the turbine hall of the ZNPP Power Unit No. 6. A group of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts registered the damage. The site of the attack is just a few meters from the power unit.

"If things took a bad turn, we could have actually lost the entire power unit in the strike. <...> In the worst-case scenario, the unit would have been disabled due to its irreparable condition," Chernichuk noted.