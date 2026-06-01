SIMFEROPOL, June 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces, by regularly striking the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), are provoking a radiation catastrophe that will affect not only Ukraine but also Europe, member of the Russian State Duma from the Republic of Crimea Leonid Ivlev told TASS.

"The consequences of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster have taught the reckless Kiev regime nothing. [Vladimir] Zelensky’s team isn’t just playing with nuclear fire; they clearly want radioactive contamination of the territory, radiation sickness, and the elimination of the right to life not only for their own population but also for the residents of European countries," Ivlev said.

The international community must impose very strict demands on the Ukrainian leadership and the Ukrainian armed forces to prevent the shelling of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Ivlev emphasized. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the UN Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation (UNSCEAR), he noted, must initiate a review of this issue in the UN Security Council and take urgent action.

On May 30, a Ukrainian fiber-optic drone struck the turbine hall of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant’s Unit 6. The damage was documented by a team of IAEA experts. The attack site is located several meters from the reactor.