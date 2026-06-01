Putin talks results of EAEU’s Astana summit, further dialogue over phone with Armenian PM

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the results of Friday’s meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Astana with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan over the phone on Monday, the Kremlin said.

TASS has compiled key details about the phone call.

Kremlin’s account of conversation

- Putin discussed the results of a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council that was held in Astana on May 29 over the phone with Pashinyan, the Kremlin said.

- In addition, the Russian head of state extended birthday greetings to the Armenian head of government.

- Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov described this as "a good occasion to continue the discussions from the latest meeting of the EAEU’s supreme commission."

Armenia’s account of phone call

- In the phone call, Pashinyan thanked Putin for his balanced position on a number of divisive issues, his press-service said.

- Also, the two leaders exchanged views on pressing issues of the bilateral and multilateral agenda.

- Pashinyan and Putin "agreed to continue dialogue at a meeting at the earliest convenience," the Armenian side added.