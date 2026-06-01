Ukraine’s military shells borderline Kursk Region over 110 times in last 24 hours

KURSK, June 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military shelled borderline areas of Russia’s Kursk Region over 110 times and air defenses shot down more than 120 enemy drones in the last 24 hours, with no casualties reported, Governor Alexander Khinshtein said on his Max social media channel.

"Overall, from 9:00 a.m. [Moscow time] on May 31 to 9:00 a.m. [Moscow time] on June 1 [from 6:00 a.m. GMT on May 31 to 6:00 a.m. GMT on June 1], air defenses shot down 128 enemy drones of various types. The enemy used artillery against re-settled communities 118 times and drones attacked our territory with explosives 24 times. <…> There are no casualties," the governor said.

A non-operational post office building went on fire as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack on the village of Giryi in the Belovsky district, he added.