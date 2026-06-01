IAEA has not blamed Ukraine for attack on Zaporozhye NPP turbine hall

MOSCOW, June 1/. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts who inspected the site of the drone strike in the territory of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) did not place the responsibility for the attack on Ukraine, ZNPP’s director Yury Chernichuk said.

"We have established a certain practice of relations with the IAEA and the agency issues official notes, or the so-called statements, on the situation at the ZNPP. I haven’t seen an official document as of yet, but judging by what I have read on social networks, I can say that there is nothing else at the moment," he told Vesti.

When asked whether the IAEA blamed Ukraine for the attack on the ZNPP’s turbine hall, he said, "Not yet, and I don’t think they will do this." "Although, I may be wrong," he added.