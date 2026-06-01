MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The visit of Western puppet Vladimir Zelensky to the Middle Eastern countries will not benefit the Arab states, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko said.

At the 6th International Scientific and Expert Forum "Russia-Middle East," organized by the Primakov Center for Foreign Policy Cooperation together with the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the deputy minister noted that the Gulf states' decision to host Zelensky is "their right, but cooperation with him is unlikely to yield any positive results," since he effectively acts as a "puppet of Western states."

"Therefore, just as Western bases and servicemen stationed in the Arabian Peninsula have brought no good and only invited trouble upon these states, so too will his (Zelensky’s - TASS) visit, from our point of view, will bring no added value to our Arab friends," the deputy foreign minister noted.