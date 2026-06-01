Relations between Moscow, Middle East revive — academician of Russian Academy of Sciences

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and the Middle Eastern countries are in the process of revival, said academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Scientific Director of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences Vitaly Naumkin.

"Today, relations between Russia and the Middle East are entering a new stage and experiencing a period of special revival, awareness of their importance, the significance of these relations for global development," he said at the opening of the sixth Russia - Middle East International Expert Forum organized by the Evgeny Primakov Center for International Cooperation together with the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Naumkin separately noted the progress of relations between Russia and the Middle East, adding that today it is impossible to imagine the world without them.