Two Russian military-transport aviation regiments re-equipped with Il-76-MD-90A aircraft

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Two of Russia’s military-transport aviation regiments have been re-equipped with the Ilyushin Il-76-MD-90A heavy transport aircraft, an in-depth modernization of the Il-76MD, Military-Transport Aviation Commander Lieutenant General Vladimir Benediktov said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

"In 2025, the state defense procurement plan for us was completely fulfilled. We received the new Il-76MD-90A aircraft, which have already been re-equipped for both regiments," he said. Benediktov added that previously commissioned equipment is also being modernized: for example, the most advanced aircraft from the Il-76MD line are being upgraded to the Il-76-MD-M.

Benediktov noted that the country’s military-transport aviation has been expanding its fleet and deployment areas in recent years. He noted that there have been precedents for the restoration of military units over the past five years, and this work continues today.

June 1 marks Military-Transport Aviation Day in the Russian Federation. Ninety-five years ago, on June 1, 1931, an experimental airborne detachment was formed within the Leningrad Military District to support the airborne landing of units, as well as the transportation of personnel, weapons, equipment and cargo.