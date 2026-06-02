US discussing additional deployments of nukes in Europe — FT

LONDON, June 2. /TASS/. The United States is considering deploying additional nuclear weapons in European countries to reassure their allies in the reliability of its security guarantees, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

According to them, Washington has signaled readiness to deploy its dual-capable aircraft (DCA) in additional European NATO countries. The talks may not lead to any changes in nuclear-sharing agreements, as the administration of US President Donald Trump intends to show commitment to providing a nuclear umbrella to its NATO allies amid widespread concern in Europe over US moves to remove military assistance from the continent, the British newspaper said.

NATO’s nuclear-sharing program includes Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Turkey and Great Britain, which may host US dual-capable aircraft (DCA). States in the North Atlantic Alliance’s eastern flank, including Poland and Baltic countries, have expressed an interest in joining the program. The sources told the FT that an agreement was not imminent though.

Earlier, the United States announced plans to withdraw 5,000 troops from its 38,000-strong contingent in Germany and cancelled a planned rotation of 4,000 troops in Poland. The two decisions were made unilaterally without consulting NATO which triggered a new bout of a confidence crisis inside the organization.