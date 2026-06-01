Trump says talks with Iran proceeding ‘at rapid pace’

WASHINGTON, June 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump says consultations with Iran are proceeding "at a rapid pace."

"Talks are continuing, at a rapid pace, with the Islamic Republic of Iran," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The Iranian news agency Tasnim said earlier in the day that in protests against Israel’s continuing operations in Lebanon, Iran is suspending indirect talks and exchanges of messages with US representatives on a draft agreement providing for the ceasefire extension and the resumption of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.