MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian drone attack on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) was deliberate , a potential omen that a nuclear incident is on the horizon, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said during a Channel One TV broadcast.

Since late April, the Ukrainian armed forces have intensified drone attacks on the ZNPP and its satellite city of Energodar, the facility’s Director Yury Chernichuk told the Vesti program.

TASS has compiled the key information about the situation.

Likhachev’s statements

The Ukrainian drone attack on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant was deliberate and is a direct "precursor to a nuclear incident," Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev stated on Channel One.

In his opinion, the goal of the attacks is to exert "enormous pressure" on the residents of Energodar and "sow panic, to try to show people that tomorrow isn’t guaranteed."

About 500 tons of nuclear material are stored in the ZNPP reactors, with another 2,600 tons stored outside them, and in the event of an explosion, these materials could be carried by the wind to neighboring countries, Likhachev noted.

He noted that "first and foremost, the territory of Ukraine and neighboring Western countries is at serious risk."

The Rosatom CEO noted that the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) permissiveness is allowing the Kiev regime to "inch closer to a most dangerous line."

He stated that he plans to discuss with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi during today’s meeting the lax attitude of European leaders toward nuclear safety and the silence of Western experts on Ukrainian military attacks on Russian territory, including nuclear facilities.

Zaporozhye NPP director’s statements

The attack on the Zaporozhye NPP’s machine hall was "the first targeted and deliberate strike" by Kiev against the facility, the plant’s Director Yury Chernichuk told the Vesti program.

The strike could potentially have led to a radiation accident, as well as the loss of the entire power unit, he noted.

Chernichuk clarified that "the explosive power was high enough" to penetrate the machine room wall, which is several feet thick.

The strike did not result in a radiation leak, but such attacks carry that possibility, the ZNPP director emphasized.

IAEA experts inspected the strike's aftermath from the inside today, he pointed out.

He noted that the IAEA has not stated that Ukraine is responsible for the attack on the ZNPP machine hall.

Strikes on Energodar

Since late April, the Ukrainian armed forces have intensified drone attacks on the ZNPP and its satellite city of Energodar, Chernichuk told Vesti.

He noted that the administration building, social facilities, and residential buildings in the city of Energodar in the Zaporozhye Region are under constant Ukrainian attack.

Logistics, fuel, and food supplies are being disrupted in Energodar due to constant Ukrainian drone attacks, Chernichuk emphasized.

Attacks on ZNPP

On May 30, a Ukrainian drone hit the machine hall of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant’s power unit No. 6 via a fiber-optic cable.

The damage was documented by a group of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency.

As a result of the strike, the facade of the machine hall was damaged at a distance of 10 meters from the reactor compartment.

The ZNPP’s transport workshop has become the most frequently targeted facility by the Ukrainian military in recent months, the plant said.

It specified that these attacks are affecting the stable operation of the nuclear power plant.

On May 31, the Ukrainian armed forces struck the Zaporozhye NPP transport workshop, destroying six buses and two Gazel vehicles. No personnel were injured.