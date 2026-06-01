Putin says those responsible for attack on Starobelsk won't escape punishment

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. All those responsible for the attack on Starobelsk will ultimately be brought to justice, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a government meeting he convened to discuss the attack.

"I invited both the prosecutor general and the Investigative Committee chairman. I would like to ask you to give your assessments of what happened and report about the work to identify these criminals," he said.

"All of them deserve to be punished. And this punishment is inevitable," Putin stressed.