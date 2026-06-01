Serbia could turn against Russia after elections — Vulin

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. There is a real risk of power in Serbia passing to anti-Russian forces during the upcoming elections, former deputy prime minister and now chairman of the Supervisory Board of state gas company Srbijagas Aleksandar Vulin told TASS in an interview on the eve of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"After the elections, if pro-European parties come to power, then yes. I am absolutely sure that such a government, formed by pro-Western forces, will do everything possible to destroy relations with Russia and become its enemy," he said.

To Vulin, that idea "sounds terrible."

"But if the pro-European parties take power, then Russia should not expect that it will still have an ally. Among the Serbs, among the people - always. But with such a change of government, one cannot rely on a friendly government," the politician stated.

Earlier, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he might resign due to the approaching end of his term of office in 2027. He was first elected president in 2017 and re-elected in 2022.