Putin’s call with Pashinyan, Lithuania’s statements on UAVs, SPIEF guest: Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s phone call with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan focused on the situation around Armenia’s membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), including the statement by four EAEU leaders, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

He also said that the Kremlin does not give advance notice about who the guest of honor will be at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) or who will host the plenary session.

TASS has summed up the Kremlin spokesman’s key statements.

Russia-ASEAN summit

Plans for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s participation in the Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan are being worked on: "Such plans are being worked out."

SPIEF

The Kremlin does not announce in advance who the guest of honor will be at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) or who will host the plenary session where President Putin takes part: "We have never said that beforehand."

EAEU and Armenia

In a telephone conversation, Putin and Pashinyan talked about all aspects of Yerevan's membership in the EAEU, including the statement made by the leaders of four member nations: "The discussion took place as continuation of the agenda that was on the Supreme [Eurasian Economic] Commission in Astana."

The quadripartite statement of the EAEU leaders anticipates that all the nuances related to the stay of Armenia in the union will be considered by December: "These things will be discussed by December."

Relevant institutions of the countries will "report consideration of this issue" to the leaders.

Lithuania’s statements on drones

Lithuania’s assurances that the Baltic countries are not providing airspace to Kiev for strikes on Russia must be assessed by the Russian military, as they possess precise data: , "This should be assessed by our specialists as they have the precise data. The main thing is that military specialists assess it.".