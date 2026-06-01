Lithuanian charge d'affaires summoned to Russian foreign ministry, issued resolute protest

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The Charge d'Affaires of Lithuania, Jolanta Tubaite, has been summoned to the Russian foreign ministry, where she was issued a resolute protest in connection with the barbaric plans of the Lithuanian authorities to do away with a burial site for Soviet soldiers, the Russian diplomatic department said in a message.

"On June 1, Lithuania's Charge d'Affaires J. Tubaite was summoned to the Russian foreign ministry, where a resolute protest was issued in connection with the latest barbaric plans of the Lithuanian authorities, this time in the city of Vievis, to dismantle a burial site holding Soviet soldiers and officers who fell in the battles for the liberation of Lithuania from the Nazis," the foreign ministry noted.

"Following the Russian demarche of April 30, related to similar immoral actions by Vilnius regarding the burial site in the center of Siauliai, the malicious campaign to desecrate the remains of fallen soldiers in Lithuania continues to gain momentum," the Russian foreign ministry added.