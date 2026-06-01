UAC starts supplies of Tu-214 passenger jet

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has started deliveries of the T-214 passenger jet, CEO Vadim Badekha told TASS in an interview before the St. Petersburg International Forum.

"As regards the Tu-214, supplies are already underway," the chief executive said.

The Tu-214 is the Russian twin-engine medium-haul passenger airplane, designed to make flights to a distance up to 4,500 km.

The upgraded aircraft received the approval for the main change of the standard structure last December. The airplane successfully underwent certification trials with the replacement of imported materials and components by domestically made equivalents.