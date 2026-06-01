Datacenters’ installed capacity to grow to 4.3 GW — article

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The installed capacity of datacenters in Russia is expected to grow 2.4-fold by 2030 from the current 1.8 GW to 4.3 GW, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in the article for the Energy Policy magazine.

"As of today, the current installed capacity of datacenters designed for performing useful computations is 1.8 GW. According to forecasts, datacenter capacity is expected to increase to 4.3 GW by 2030. Every year, power consumption by datacenters in Russia increases by about 18%," Novak noted.

According to him, Moscow and the Moscow Region account for about 80% of all operating datacenters. St. Petersburg is the second cluster in terms of significance with the share of 7%. Leningrad, Tver, Smolensk, Kursk, Tomsk, Sverdlovsk, Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk and Amur regions, and Khakassia are highlighted as promising locations for datacenters, Novak stressed. "Russia's competitive advantage in datacenter development lies in its diversified energy sources," he added.

The largest investors alone, such as Sberbank, Yandex, Rostelecom, and Rosatom, will collectively require approximately 2 GW of capacity by 2030, the deputy prime minister stressed. To coordinate this process, a working group on datacenter power supply is working under the Russian government.

"The strategic goal is not to choose between technological progress and the real sector, but to find a balance through well-considered decisions and open dialogue among all market participants," Novak concluded.