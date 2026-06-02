AfD representatives to attend SPIEF to promote Germany’s economic interests

BERLIN, June 2. /TASS/. Participation by representatives of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is aimed at promoting Germany’s economic interests and fostering peace and dialogue, a representative of the AfD parliamentary faction in the Bundestag told Handelsblatt newspaper.

"The main focus is on German economic interests, as well as promoting peace and dialogue," the representative said.

The party representative stressed that the lawmakers’ trip had been approved by the faction. "Against the backdrop of the tense international situation, the AfD faction believes it is reasonable to maintain contacts with all sides and keep channels for negotiations open in order to remain in dialogue with relevant economic and political actors," the source added.

SPIEF will take place on June 3-6. Bundestag deputies from the AfD – Markus Frohnmaier, Steffen Kotre, and head of the Saxony branch of the AfD and member of the regional parliament Joerg Urban – are expected to attend.

In addition, German business representatives will officially participate in the forum for the first time in several years, Matthias Schepp, chairman of the board of the German-Russian Chamber of Commerce Abroad, previously said.

The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the general information partner.