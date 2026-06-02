Serbian president says he has no plans to run for another term in office

LONDON, June 2. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said that he has no plans to run for another term in office after his current one expires in 2027.

When asked by Bloomberg whether he would like to return as prime minister, the politician said that "it might happen" because his Serbian Progressive Party might need his leadership. Vucic also noted that Serbia would hold parliamentary and presidential votes later in the year.

Earlier, Aleksandar Vulin, former Serbian deputy prime minister and now chairman of the Supervisory Board of the state gas company Srbijagas, told TASS in an interview that Vucic would not run for a new term, but would remain involved in the country’s new political life.

Vucic was first elected Serbian president in 2017 and was re-elected in 2022 for a second term, which expires in 2027.

Vucic announced on May 21 that the country would hold parliamentary elections between late September and mid-November. Parliamentary Speaker Ana Brnabic said that the ruling Serbian Progressive Party would offer Vucic to become its candidate for prime minister in the upcoming parliamentary elections.