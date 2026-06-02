Japan lifting arms export ban signals war preparations — Chinese diplomat

BEIJING, June 2. /TASS/. Japan’s actions to lift restrictions on exporting lethal arms and accelerate the development of its military industry clearly reflect preparations for a world war, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters.

"These dangerous tendencies are surprisingly similar to the Japanese militarists’ preparations for unleashing aggression ahead of World War II," the diplomat emphasized. According to her, historical experience shows that in case of indulging militaristic renaissance, no one can escape catastrophic consequences.

Mao Ning recalled that the Potsdam Agreement and other international documents require Japan to disarm completely. However, the Japanese government is circumventing these restrictions and rushing to increase its military potential with external support, which threatens everyone’s security.

On April 21, the Japanese government officially adopted a decision to reconsider the so-called three principles on the transfer of defense equipment and technology. This essentially lifts restrictions on exporting Japanese armaments, including lethal ones. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi emphasized that transferring weapons to allied states "helps strengthen its defense potential and ensure Japan’s security," adding that "the commitment to the basic principles of a peaceful state is unchanged."