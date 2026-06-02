Full ban on Russian oil will not be included in new EU sanctions package — Politico

BRUSSELS, June 2. /TASS/. The European Union is unlikely to include a full ban on Russian oil and restrictions on maritime services related to its transportation in the 21st package of sanctions against Russia, Politico reported, citing EU diplomats.

According to the publication, the main focus in preparing the new sanctions package is on adjusting the existing price cap mechanism for Russian oil. In particular, EU countries are discussing the possibility of maintaining the current oil price cap level. However, proposals for a full ban on Russian oil and maritime services restrictions do not yet have sufficient support among EU member states and are therefore unlikely to be implemented as part of the new sanctions package.

Last year, the EU introduced a mechanism ensuring that the price cap for Russia’s Urals crude is automatically set every six months at 15% below the average market price. The current cap is due to be reviewed later this summer.

The restrictions prohibit European companies from providing services such as insurance and oil transportation if the oil price exceeds the established threshold.