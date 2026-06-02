UAC chief says Russian aircraft could account for up to 100% of country’s fleet

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russian-made aircraft are capable of accounting for more than 50% and even up to 100% of Russia’s aircraft fleet, United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of Rostec) CEO Vadim Badekha said in an interview with TASS ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Russia is a great aviation power. Nowhere else do people love aviation the way they do in our country. Therefore, our aircraft can account for 50%, 70%, and even 100% of the fleet. If patriotism, common sense, and economic efficiency align, 50% is not the limit," he said.

Badekha also highlighted the current scale and pace of work on the civilian aircraft lineup. In his opinion, the development of civilian aircraft manufacturing is becoming a driver of growth for the entire machine-building industry.

Earlier, Aeroflot CEO Sergey Alexandrovsky said that over the next decade the share of Russian-made aircraft in the carrier’s fleet could reach 50%.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will take place on June 3-6. The forum’s main theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." The program is focused on shaping a new model of global development amid the transformation of the world economy.

The agenda includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the International Youth Forum "Day of the Future," and the Pharmaceutical Security Forum. The cultural program will feature the Petersburg Seasons festival, as well as the traditional SPIEF Sports Games.

The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the forum’s general information partner.