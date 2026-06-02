Su-75 Checkmate fighter developed for Russian Defense Ministry, foreign customers — UAC

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate fifth-generation fighter is being developed for both the Russian Defense Ministry and foreign customers, CEO of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of Rostec) Vadim Badekha said in an interview with TASS ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We are developing the aircraft for both the Russian Defense Ministry and foreign customers. The aircraft has significant potential. Delivery times will depend on how we work with customers, their interest and objectives. The Defense Ministry has set a goal of reducing the cost of the final product," the UAC head noted.

Badekha emphasized that the main advantage of the single-engine fighter is the lower cost of the aircraft itself and the costs of its operation. "This is of great importance to the Defense Ministry. We are ready to play by these rules," he added.