Russian Embassy in Paris doing everything to protect Russians on Tagor tanker — MFA

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Moscow is taking comprehensive measures to protect the Russian crew members of the detained tanker, according to a statement by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

"The Russian Embassy in France has demanded that Paris provide full information about the circumstances of the detention and is taking comprehensive measures to protect Russian citizens among the crew members," she assured.

The diplomat recalled that on May 31, French military forces, with British support, "stopped the Tagor vessel on the high seas, more than 400 nautical miles off the coast of Brittany, en route from the Russian port of Murmansk to Cameroon with virtually no cargo."

Zakharova noted that the vessel was "allegedly flying a 'false' flag."