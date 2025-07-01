Russia’s Battlegroup West wipes out 56 enemy drone control centers, 12 Starlink stations

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Over the past day, servicemen from Russia’s Battlegroup West destroyed 56 Ukrainian drone control centers and 12 Starlink terminals, Battlegroup Spokesman Ivan Bigma reported.
"Fifty-six hubs for operating unmanned aerial vehicles and 12 Starlink satellite stations were wiped out," Bigma said.
In addition, fighters from the Battlegroup West destroyed 17 fixed-wing drones and 12 mortar crews.
Units from the Battlegroup West continue to accomplish combat tasks as part of the special military operation, Bigma added.