US-Iran talks not deadlocked, negotiations continue — Pakistani ambassador

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Talks between Tehran and Washington have not come to a deadlock and continue with Islamabad acting as mediator, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said in an interview with TASS.

"No, they are not at a dead end," the diplomat said in response to a corresponding question. "A dead end is when you completely stop talking to each other. Thank God, they are still talking through Pakistan, and the negotiations continue. That is what gives me great hope," he emphasized.

"As a diplomat, I believe this is exactly what our job is. Our task is to prevent war or stop it. And I think we are doing fairly well in this task," Tirmizi noted.

"So the negotiations continue, and we believe that sooner or later a result will be achieved," the ambassador continued. "Negotiations can take years sometimes. If you look at the history of the Korean War, it was three to four years of negotiations. Vietnam -- five to six years of negotiations. The Soviet campaign in Afghanistan -- years of negotiations in Geneva. US talks with the Taliban in Qatar -- years of negotiations.".