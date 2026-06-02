Tanzania president arrives in Russia on state visit

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has arrived in Russia on a state visit, a TASS correspondent reports.
The flight of the Tanzanian leader landed at the capital's Vnukovo-2 airport.
Earlier, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Samia Suluhu Hassan would hold talks in a narrow and expanded format. The visit of the Tanzania president will last until June 5, when she will speak at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).