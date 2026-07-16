Russia ranks second in terms of share of total value of gas imports to EU in May

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russia ranked second after the US in the total value of gas imports by the EU in May, accounting for an 18.9% share, according to Eurostat data and TASS calculations.

In total, the European Union purchased 1.5 bln euros worth of gas from Russia in the reporting period.

The US took first place with its LNG supplies, accounting for 29.3% and 2.3 bln euros. Norway came in third with 17.9% and 1.42 bln euros. Algeria ranked fourth with a 17.7% share and the volumes of supplies to Europe worth 1.4 bln euros, followed by the UK with 6.1% and 485 mln euros.

Overall, from January to May 2026, Russia’s share of EU gas imports stood at 17.6% (ranking second among all suppliers) compared to 17.3% in the previous year. Total EU purchases of Russian gas during this period fell by 10% to 6.1 bln euros. The United States leads in gas supplies to the European Union with a 30% share, followed by Norway in third place (17%), and Algeria in fourth (15.6%).