Interaction between European scientists, Russian colleagues continues — RAS

PARIS, July 17. /TASS/. European and Russian scientists continue to interact, with the relationships free of the hostility toward Russia, Vice-President of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) Stepan Kalmykov said.

"Scientists continue to communicate with one another. This is perfectly normal interaction, and I have never encountered any hostility toward Russian scientists on the part of the scientific community, not political elites," he told reporters.

In the scientific sphere, Russia is currently strengthening ties with China, an undisputed technological leader, as well as with countries in Latin America, and the Global South, Kalmykov added.

"Ties <…> with countries such as Vietnam, South Africa, and many African nations have also been maintained and are being strengthened. Latin America is of great interest. Our task today is to share our experience and adopt what they have to offer," he said.