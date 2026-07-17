Russia’s Lis interceptor unit destroys 37 Ukrainian UAVs overnight

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. A unit of Moscow Lis (Fox) interceptor drones from the counter-UAV battalion has destroyed 37 Ukrainian drones overnight during a massive enemy raid on the Bryansk border area, the unit commander, call sign Prizrak, told TASS.

According to him, the enemy launched two waves of attacks overnight, and the operation continued without interruption. "We shot down 37 drones. Everything happened very quickly, automatically: sortie - shootdown, sortie - shootdown. The drones were attacking non-stop for two hours. The skies were buzzing without end. There were two massive air raids that night. The first began around 10:00 p.m. We also repelled the second wave with all available forces and resources. The Lis allowed us to achieve this result thanks to its compactness and ease of control," Prizrak said.

Various types of Ukrainian attack and reconnaissance drones were destroyed during the raid. "The tensest moment was when we ran out of nighttime Lis drones. I decided to launch daytime UAVs at night. I'd never done that before, but my crew got the job done," the commander emphasized.

According to him, after depleting their warhead reserves, the crew began to employ alternative methods to engage targets. "When we ran out of warheads, we started thinking about how to engage targets. We used kinetic energy--we filled the Lises with whatever metal parts were at hand. Then we rammed the enemy drone’s engines, smashing them, essentially breaking the propeller-engine assembly. About 10 targets were shot down by ramming," Prizrak noted.

A Lis combat engineer with the call sign Deputat emphasized that the military’s primary mission is to protect civilians. "We don’t care about medals or awards. What matters most is that the skies are clear and people can walk around safely," he said.

The Lis interceptor drones were developed by Moscow engineers. The device is a small fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle equipped with a warhead weighing about 1 kg and an automatic target acquisition system.