Xi's US visit still expected despite election interference claims — White House

NEW YORK, July 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump still expects to host Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the White House this fall for a return visit, despite Washington's assertions that Beijing interfered in US elections, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said.

"There have been no changes in the schedule on that front," she said on NewsNation.

In a televised address to Americans on July 16, Trump said that China had made large-scale attempts to influence US electoral processes, including in 2020. According to the US leader, the so-called deep state concealed information from the administration in Washington and the public about the scale of foreign interference in the elections.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian described the new allegations from US authorities as "pure fabrication and malicious slander."

Earlier in July, Trump said that Xi Jinping's visit to Washington was expected to take place around September 24. Trump visited Beijing on May 14-15.