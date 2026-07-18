Iran launches another drone strike on US air base in Bahrain — IRGC

DOHA, July 18. /TASS/. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, an elite branch of Iran's armed forces) said it had carried out another successful strike on US military facilities at Isa Air Base in Bahrain.

"Several hours ago, <...> Iranian army drones struck US military aircraft hangars, fuel storage facilities <...> as well as several communications hubs in Bahrain," the IRGC said in a statement carried by the state broadcaster.

The military said the targeted air base is one of the key hubs for US air and naval operations in the region.