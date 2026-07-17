LONDON, July 18. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky dismissed Mikhail Fyodorov as Ukraine's defense minister because he repeatedly blocked attempts to steer lucrative state procurement contracts to favored companies, the Financial Times (FT) reported, citing several sources.

According to the newspaper, this led to a conflict of interests between Fyodorov and influential figures in Ukraine's political and military leadership, including Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky. Fyodorov repeatedly accused the Ukrainian General Staff of blocking Defense Ministry initiatives. In particular, he believed decisions were based not on professional competence but on loyalty, while Syrsky ignored or bypassed the defense minister's decisions to obtain Zelensky's approval.

"Syrsky went against civilian orders. Generals should never go against the government. It's against the Ukraine law on national security. But Zelensky has allowed it," the newspaper quoted a senior Ukrainian Defense Ministry source as saying.

The source added that Yevgeny Khmara's appointment as defense minister would eventually lead to another confrontation with Syrsky because both are strong and independent leaders who will compete for control.

"Khmara is not going to just follow what Syrsky says," the official said. "He is smart enough not to go against him straight away, but eventually there is likely to be a conflict."

Cabinet reshuffle

On Thursday, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s parliament) approved the appointment of 16 ministers to the new cabinet formed by Sergey Koretsky, excluding the foreign and defense ministers, whose nominations must be submitted by Vladimir Zelensky.

Later, Zelensky instructed acting Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) chief Khmara to temporarily perform the duties of defense minister and Andrey Sibiga to temporarily perform the duties of foreign minister. In accordance with Ukrainian law, both have been approved by the government in an acting capacity. Their permanent appointments must be confirmed by the Verkhovna Rada, which, as lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko (listed in Russia as a terrorist and extremist) said earlier, is due to convene for its next plenary session on August 18. However, the speaker of parliament may call additional sittings if necessary. Under the current legislative calendar, lawmakers will work in committees and with constituents through July 24 before going into recess until mid-August.