LUGANSK, July 16. /TASS/. Russian troops have significantly expanded their zone of control near Omelnik in the Zaporozhye Region over the week and are systematically "pushing" the Armed Forces of Ukraine out of the settlement, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Over the week, we have quite seriously expanded the zone of control northwest of the settlement of Omelnik. A systematic squeezing out of the enemy is underway here now," he said.

Marochko noted that Russian forces are particularly successful in advancing in the areas of Novoselovka and Verkhnyaya Tersa. Omelnik is located approximately 13 km from Orekhov, which is heavily fortified and important for Kiev.