Major Chinese industrial companies boost output by 5.8% in 2024

BEIJING, January 17. /TASS/. Output by major Chinese industrial companies increased by 5.8% in 2024 compared with 2023, the National Bureau of Statistics of China reported.

In December, growth reached 6.2%, up by 0.64 percentage points month-on-month, according to the report. Growth totaled 3.1% in the mining industry, 6.1% in manufacturing, while suppliers of electricity, heat, water and gas demonstrated 5.3% growth in 2024.

Industrial output in China grew by 3.6% in 2022, and by 4.6% in 2023. Among major Chinese industrial companies are those with annual profit worth over 20 mln yuan (around $2.8 mln).