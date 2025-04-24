Iran offers US interim deal on its nuclear program — news outlet

WASHINGTON, April 24. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has offered US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff to negotiate an interim agreement on Tehran's nuclear program, Axios reported, citing its sources.

According to the news outlet, Araghchi pointed out that the sides may not be able to reach a final agreement on the nuclear program within the timeframe proposed by US President Donald Trump. The top diplomat told the envoy that given the detailed technicalities of a potential deal, it would be very difficult to conclude the talks within two months. Witkoff replied to Araghchi that he did not want to discuss an interim agreement yet. Instead, he wants to focus on reaching a comprehensive agreement within 60 days.

However, according to Axios' sources, Witkoff added that if, as that deadline approaches, both sides feel that significantly more time is needed, they could revisit the idea of an interim agreement. Iran's mission to the UN denied Axios' information in a statement, saying it was untrue. The State Department declined to comment.

Araghchi and Witkoff held indirect talks in Rome mediated by Oman but also met face-to-face, Axios sources said.

Washington officials said that the US envoy and the top Iranian diplomat "made very good progress" during the Rome meeting. Trump has not said exactly when the 60-day deadline will end, but US officials insist time is running out.

On April 19, a second round of indirect talks between the Iranian and US sides took place in Rome, mediated by Oman. According to Araghchi, the two sides reached a better understanding on a number of issues. The next talks between Iran's foreign minister and the US presidential special envoy are scheduled for April 26.